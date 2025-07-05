Everton can beat Manchester United to 65-cap enforcer with incredibly-smart Championship swap deal - opinion
David Moyes is being trusted with a monumental rebuild at Everton with a squad that needs quality as well as depth.
The Toffees’ boss will be buoyed by Jarrad Branthwaite signing a new contract which is a statement of intent by the new owners and that surviving is no longer the only goals.
Everton are closing in on the signing of Thierno Barry, the towering Villareal striker who will replace the now officially departed Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
How Everton could gain edge in attempts to sign Wilfred Ndidi
What Moyes will also need is his usual solid base in defence and midfield which is why Wilfred Ndidi is being linked with a move to the blue half of Merseyside.
The 28-year old Leicester City midfielder has 65 caps for Nigeria and is hugely experienced, which would make him the obvious player to step into the shoes of Idrissa Gueuye who is yet to sign a new contract and who will be 36 next season.
A fee of £5m is being mentioned, however, Everton could save a few million by offering their own midfielder in exchange. Tim Iroegbunum arrived with a growing reputation, but the 22-year old hasn’t been able to cement a first team place and needs to be playing regular football again.
It doesn’t have to be a permanent deal to entice the Foxes into selling Ndidi with a loan move giving them instant cover and saving them the need of scouring in the market for reinforcements.
What are Everton ‘s chances of signing Ndidi
Former Man Utd and Blackburn Rovers chief scout Mick Brown has confirmed Everton’s interest with the £5m release clause proving to be an attractive proposition for a number of teams:
“Everton are considering signing Wilfred Ndidi, it’s a move I expect he will be open to as well, the chance to get straight back into the Premier League after getting relegated with Leicester,” Brown told Football Insider.
“They’ve been keen on him for a while and he’s a very solid player. Everton have had scouts watching his performances and he’s been one of Leicester’s better players.
“It might prove difficult to get over the line because there are a lot of clubs who have been made aware of that release clause he’s got. But I expect them to make an attempt to bring him in ahead of these clubs. Either way, it looks like he’s definitely leaving Leicester.”
Every Premier League club will be able to afford the £5m fee so Everton could steal a march on their rivals by offering them a good player who will want to prove that he has a future at the club to sweeten the deal. Manchester United are also linked.
With no manager, it would give them some money to spend once one is appointed without the squad being weakened.
