Everton set to pocket £650,000 windfall - and it’s probably going to be even more

The 2022 World Cup starts in Qatar and Everton have Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye involved.

The Premier League has hit the pause button with all attention now turning to the World Cup.

In truth, the hiatus may not come as the worst time for Everton. Having lost their past three games in all competitions - two of those emphatic defeats to AFC Bournemouth - it gives Frank Lampard a period to reflect and analyse.

The Toffees have been up and down so far this term. And although the Premier League table is extremely tight, seeing Everton just one point and one place above the relegation zone doesn't make for pleasant viewing for the next few weeks.

Lampard and his squad now prepare to jet off to Austria for the Sydney Super Series where they'll play games against Western Sydney Wanderers and Scottish champions Celtic. Certainly, the manager will want a productive period on the training ground.

However, Everton will be without four players because of the World Cup in Qatar.

Jordan Pickford and Conor Coady have been included in England's squad while Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye jet off with Belgium and Senegal respectively.

It'll be disappointing Lampard doesn't have four of his key players to work on tactics and improvement during the break. But that will be eased by Everton being compensated just shy of £650,000 for their respective absences.

That's because FIFA are paying clubs around £8,500 a day per player. The calculation is made six days from the start of the tournament and throughout the 13 days of group stage. In total, it adds up to £646,000.

There is a strong chance England, Belgium and Senegal will all qualify for the knockout stage, which will augment Everton's coffers further.