Everton have signed nine players during the summer transfer window after the deadline-day arrival of Merlin Rohl.

It’s been the busy transfer window that every supporter expected.

A significant squad overhaul at Everton was always in the offing. That has proven the case. Given the number of players that were out of contract at the end of last season, coupled with David Moyes’ desire to start propelling the Toffees back to the upper echelons of the Premier League.

It proved a quiet end to the transfer window, though, with Merlin Rohl the only arrival from SC Freiburg on loan with an obligation to buy. The 23-year-old midfielder becomes the Blues’ ninth addition of the summer transfer window after the permanent signings of Charly Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, Mark Travers, Adam Aznou, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tom King and Tyler Dibling, along with loanee Jack Grealish.

Everton have made a fine start to the 2025-26 season, taking six points from their opening three games. Moyes will be hoping that he can have as many of his players available for selection for much of the campaign and have decisions to make on his starting line-up. With everything in mind, here’s a look at what we believe is now Everton’s strongest team now the window has closed.

GK - Jordan Pickford

The England No.1 remains the undisputed first choice between the posts despite Mark Travers being signed.

RB - Jake O'Brien

Everton were unable to get a new right-back over the line despite wanting one. It means that O’Brien remains the best option operating as a makeshift full-back, although Moyes will be hoping Nathan Patterson fulfil the potential he arrived with and push for a starting berth.

CB - James Tarkowski

The Everton vice-captain is in the fourth season on Merseyside and will be hoping this campaign is one not fraught with the threat of relegation.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Tying down the England international to a new contract in the summer was as good as a new signing. Branthwaite is one of the best defenders in the Premier League and once he is back fit, he comes straight back into the team. In fairness, Michael Keane hasn’t done much wrong while Branthwaite has been absent.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

Aznou is expected to be competition for the berth having been signed from Bayern Munich for £8 million. However, Mykolenko has generally been a safe pair of hands for Everton and remains first choice.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Evertonians rejoiced after the 35-year-old committed his future to the club earlier this summer. Despite turning 36 later this month, Gueye remains as sprightly and energetic as ever. However, the Blues

CM - James Garner

The former Manchester United man has started the campaign in really good form. The berth is Garner’s to lose despite Rohl being recruited. Moyes believes Garner’s form is up there with the best in the country.

RW - Iliman Ndiaye

The Senegal international has bagged twice in three games this season and after being highly impressive in his maiden campaign, Ndiaye’s potential is sky-high.

AM - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Signed for £25 million from Chelsea, Dewsbury-Hall has already made a bright start to his Everton career. He is also capable of playing deeper if needed.

LW - Jack Grealish

Four assists in two appearances - it’s fair to say that the Manchester City loanee has already endeared himself to the supporters. If he continues on the trajectory then a place in England’s World Cup squad beckons.

ST - Thierno Barry

There might be some debate who should lead the line between Barry and Beto. They are likely to be rotated but aged 22, Barry may just be the better option given his potential.

Subs

Travers, Coleman, Keane, Aznou, Rohl, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Alcaraz, Beto