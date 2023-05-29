Everton could revisit their interest in Coventry forward Viktor Gyökeres after it was confirmed that his side would remain in the Championship.

It’s been a stellar season for the 24-year-old who as thrived as one of Coventry’s most important players having started 44 of their 46 games in the league.

He’s also registered 22 goals and 12 assists during that time as well and finished second in the Golden Boot race, losing out to Middlesborough’s Chuba Akpom.

Having enjoyed a brilliant season, former Coventry manager Steve Ogrizovic described him as the ‘standout striker in the league’ and he was nominated for the Player of the Season award, which went to Akpom.

Looking back, the Swedish international was one of several players who were linked with a move as the Toffees looked to sign a forward during the January window.

With just one more year left on his current deal - plus the fact that Coventry will remain in the Championship - he is likely to be a highly-touted player this summer, with multiple Premier League clubs linked with a move.

Clubs that have been reported as interested are the likes of Wolves, Brentford and Leeds - as Everton will face stiff competition for his signature should they look to move again.

Having struggled at Brighton earlier in his career, Gyökeres found a home at The Sky Blue’s and has played 116 times since joining in 2021 - scoring 43 times as well as laying on 17 assists for his teammates.

His profile as an all-round centre-forward is one of the reasons why he’s been highly linked with a move to the Premier League.

Gyökeres has the ability to run into the channels, link-up play, create and score goals and he is also strong physically which makes him an exciting potential addition.

