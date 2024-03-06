Everton's season has been full of drama and that could continue into the summer as their second set of charges and proposed takeover reach their end.
The squad saw some additions last summer, but two arrived on loan and there's no telling as of right now how much money will be available. On top of that, a few contracts are set to expire and they could even have to face bids from bigger clubs for some of their star assets. With all that in mind, we've decided to predict what Everton's starting XI could look like if the transfer rumours are true, taking their value from Transfermarkt.
1. GK - Jordan Pickford
The England number one has had a brilliant year and continues to be a key figure.
2. RB - Festy Ebosele
The Udinese defender has been linked and right-back is a position that hasn't been locked down by Nathan Patterson, with Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young all taking turns to play there this season. Ebosele is young and powerful and could add a new dynamic. Photo: Timothy Rogers/Getty Images
3. CB - James Tarkowski
Someone who leads the way at the back, Tarkowski has been crucial to Everton's defensive solidity.
4. CB - Jacob Greaves
One potential signing could be Hull City's Jacob Greaves. Reported this week, Everton are monitoring him in case Jarrad Branthwaite leaves. Top clubs are interested in the Everton defender and Greaves has been performing admirably with Hull in the Championship and likely wouldn't break the bank. Photo: Harriet Lander/Getty Images