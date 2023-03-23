Everton’s new Bramley-Moore stadium compared to England’s top 10 grounds, including Anfield - gallery
Everton’s new stadium is set to be ready for sometime during the 2024/25 season.
Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is set to be ready for the 2024/25 season and will help drive Everton forward into the future.
The £500m+ arena has been in development since 2021 and it is intended that the new stadium will become the heart of a new mixed-use development in an area containing shops, housing and other venues.
It will mean that Everton will leave Goodison Park, a stadium they’ve played at since 1892.
The move will see a huge increase in capacity, as the Tofees shift from their current 39, 414 seater stadium to 52,888 seats at the new ground.
We’ve decided to see how Bramley-Moore will compare to the biggest and best stadiums in England in terms of capacity, as well as their Merseyside rivals in Liverpool.
Here’s how they rank.