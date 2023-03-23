Register
Everton’s new Bramley-Moore stadium compared to England’s top 10 grounds, including Anfield - gallery

Everton’s new stadium is set to be ready for sometime during the 2024/25 season.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:21 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:20 GMT

Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is set to be ready for the 2024/25 season and will help drive Everton forward into the future.

The £500m+ arena has been in development since 2021 and it is intended that the new stadium will become the heart of a new mixed-use development in an area containing shops, housing and other venues.

It will mean that Everton will leave Goodison Park, a stadium they’ve played at since 1892.

The move will see a huge increase in capacity, as the Tofees shift from their current 39, 414 seater stadium to 52,888 seats at the new ground.

We’ve decided to see how Bramley-Moore will compare to the biggest and best stadiums in England in terms of capacity, as well as their Merseyside rivals in Liverpool.

Here’s how they rank.

The Theatre of Dreams stands as the biggest stadium in English football by some distance and is an iconic football arena.

1. Manchester United - Old Trafford - capacity: 75,653

The Theatre of Dreams stands as the biggest stadium in English football by some distance and is an iconic football arena. Photo: Getty Images

A modern masterpiece, the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is an incredible achievement and is now considered one of the best stadiums in world football.

2. Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - capacity: 62,062

A modern masterpiece, the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is an incredible achievement and is now considered one of the best stadiums in world football.

Previously used as the 2012 Olympics, West Ham United struggled to adapt originally after leaving Upton Park but now it’s has started to forge its own history and is one of biggest stadiums in the country.

3. West Ham United - London Stadium - capacity: 62,500

Previously used as the 2012 Olympics, West Ham United struggled to adapt originally after leaving Upton Park but now it’s has started to forge its own history and is one of biggest stadiums in the country.

Having left Highbury in 2005, the Emirates now stands as one of the best football stadiums in the country and is a beautifully constructed stadium that may even get to see Arsenal lift the Premier League title this season.

4. Arsenal - Emirates Stadium - capacity:60,704

Having left Highbury in 2005, the Emirates now stands as one of the best football stadiums in the country and is a beautifully constructed stadium that may even get to see Arsenal lift the Premier League title this season.

