Everton vs Brentford: Sean Dyche’s side will want to bounce back to winning ways at Goodison Park, but who will start?

Everton will face Brentford when club football returns and Sean Dyche will be hoping his side can return to winning ways.

While the visitors have been involved in high-scoring games of late, the same cannot be said for Everton. They saw their five-game unbeaten run ended at Southampton in a narrow defeat before they were saved on multiple occasions by Jordan Pickford as they managed a goalless draw with West Ham United.

The Toffees are unbeaten in their last four against Brentford and will be hoping to pick up a rare three points ahead of a difficult run ahead. With that in mind, we’ve decided to look ahead to next weekend’s game at Goodison Park, as we have predicted what starting XI will meet Thomas Frank’s side. There are a few key decisions to make which means we are expecting one or two changes.

GK - Jordan Pickford

Having matched an England record against Greece as well as keeping a clean sheet and making some eye-catching saves, Pickford is in great form and will hope to continue where he left off in the incredible display against West Ham.

RB - Ashley Young

Young has taken a lot of criticism across his time at the club, but he has been in strong form recently. With Seamus Coleman still not ready and Nathan Patterson deemed not trustworthy enough, Young should get the nod.

CB - James Tarkowski

Despite his revelation that he has been playing through injury this season, it doesn’t look likely that Jake O’Brien will replace him for this one, while Michael Keane does remain an option, Tarkowski should return to partner Branthwaite in what is a big game.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Sent home early from international duty due to an injury, the hope is that he will be ready for action as he has a little bit more recovery time. He will be needed given how attacking fluid Frank’s side have been.

LB - Vitalyi Mykolenko

Up against the in-form Bryan Mbuemo, the Ukrainian will have to raise his levels to ensure he can stop the right winger who has enjoyed a strong start to the season.

CM - Idrissa Gueye

Gueye’s energy will be needed given Brentford have looked to break quickly and attack openly this season.

CM - Orel Mangala

With Brentford posing an attacking threat, Mangala’s positioning and experience will be needed to ensure they can tighten up at the back.

RW - Jesper Lindstrom

Having started the last two games, Lindstrom is slowly finding his feet. The next step is influencing the game in a major way.

CAM - Iliman Ndiaye

Everton’s brightest spark this season, there have been calls to move him back into the middle to ensure he can affect the game more often.

LW - Dwight McNeil

His performances in the middle have been mixed and perhaps his more natural position out wide could allow for Ndiaye to cause more issues in the middle.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin continuing to struggle overall, Beto should be rewarded with a start against Brentford.