Everton's relegation rivals move for ex-manager after Paul Heckingbottom sacking

Sheffield United are bottom of the Premier League and have parted ways with the manager who secured promotion last season.

The Blades sit rock bottom of the league after 14 games with five points and just one victory in what has been a torrid few months back in the top-flight and they have now turned to former manager Chris Wilder who has been appointed today.

In a statement on the club website, United's chief executive officer, Stephen Bettis commented: "Firstly, on behalf of the board of directors, I'd like to thank Paul for all of his efforts at Sheffield United, firstly as U23s manager before stepping up to take control of first-team duties.

"His professionalism and dedication have been a credit to the club and I'm sure all Unitedites enjoyed the promotion-winning campaign. However, after slipping to the bottom of the table and a number of disappointing results and performances, it is felt that a change is needed to give the club a boost and every possible chance of remaining in the Premier League beyond this season."

Everton currently sit 18th place, just two points clear of the struggling Yorkshire side following their 10-point deduction and the relegation is likely to feature their fellow promoted clubs Burnley and Luton who occupy 17th and 19th place in the table.

Wilder was previously in charge of Sheffield United in their last stint in the Premier League, as he guided them to an incredible ninth-placed finish as well as the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, however, he was dismissed in March of the following season as they languished at the bottom of the league table.

Heckingbottom came in as interim manager but the club ultimately returned to the Championship. They then finished fifth the next season and fell short to Nottingham Forest in the play-offs before finishing second and being promoted last season as well as earning a FA Cup semi-final in the process.