Everton's relegation rivals in Nottingham Forest have reportedly agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund star Giovanni Reyna in what is an impressive transfer swoop.

Forest, who were charged alongside the Toffees earlier this month for breaching financial fair play and sustainability rules, sit just one place and three points above Sean Dyche's side in the Premier League table.

The January window has been mostly lifeless so far, especially for Everton fans as their financial situation has meant they haven't been able to push for any moves and the loan and free agent market has been their only hope. Nothing has come to fruition so far but Forest, who are also in a similar position, have shown them the way as they are close to agreeing a stunning move for a former USA Player of the Year which proves deals can be still be done despite the charges hanging over their head.

Forest are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Dortmund for a loan deal to sign Reyna. According to Fabrizio Romano, who wrote on X: 'Nottingham Forest and Borussia Dortmund have scheduled new round of talks for Gio Reyna loan deal. Loan fee and salary coverage still being discussed while Gio has already accepted Forest as destination. His new agent Jorge Mendes is taking care of the deal.' The 21-year-old has been a part of the German side's squad since 2020 and broke through as a teenager.

It would be a remarkable capture for Nuno Espirito Santo's side as Reyna has considerable Champions League and Bundesliga experience and has a creative flair that any side in the bottom half of the table would kill to have. For Everton, their goals have dried up across recent weeks and they are lacking that creative touch that would help them get over the line in tight games - especially given their defence is statistically one of the best in the league.