Every Eveton player spotted in Portugal training camp as two academy products feature

Everton pair Ashley Young and MacKenzie Hunt. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Everton's training camp during their extended break has begun.

The Toffees do not have a fixture for three weeks, with the Merseyside derby postponed on Sunday because of Liverpool's involvement in the FA Cup before the international break takes place.

Sean Dyche has used the opportunity to take his squad to Portugal. He'll be hoping the trip can bear fruit given Everton's struggling form in the Premier League. A 2-0 loss to Manchester United last weekend extended the Blues' winless run to 11 matches and leaves them four points above the relegation zone.

A lack of cutting edge in recent weeks has been their downfall and Dyche admitted putting the ball in the back of the net is the biggest aim during the hiatus.

The Everton manager said: "We'll just have a little mini-break, not really a break as you can imagine, it's a working break.

"Scoring goal. I think that one’s self-explanatory - we’ve got to get that right. At the end of the day, goals don’t just change the scoreline, they change the psychology of the game so we’ve got to find more goals, it’s very simple.”

Everton trained yesterday at their base, with the club uploading photos. Arnaut Danjuma, who has missed the past six games with an ankle injury, was not spotted in the session. Neither was Idrissa Gana Gueye, who has been struggling with a groin problem for the previous two games.

Otherwise, the rest of Dyche's troops were involved. Included in the squad was Lewis Warrington, the 21-year-old academy midfielder. Warrington had a fine loan spell at League One club Fleetwood Town last season. He joined Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle at the start of this term but returned to Goodison Park in January because of an ankle injury. Warrington played four times for the Green Army.

MacKenzie Hunt is another on the trip. The 22-year-old left-back still awaits his senior debut but has been on the bench 18 times for Everton so far this term, as well as making 12 appearances for the under-21s, scoring once and recording two assists.

Everton players spotted in Portugal

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan, Crellin.

Defenders: Coleman, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Hunt.

Midfielders: Young, Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Warrington.