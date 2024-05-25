The ongoing transfer saga has left one Everton player with an uncertain future.

Former Everton loanee Conor Coady has compared Jarrad Branthwaite’s situation to Crystal Palace star Michael Olise amid strong transfer interest.

With June 30 the final date for clubs to submit their financial records for review, Everton are among a few clubs who need funds to offset their losses. The summer window opens on June 14 and star defender Branthwaite has been heavily linked with a move away, and a £80m price tag has been reportedly placed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on the Football Daily podcast by the BBC, Coady reviewed the situation and made comparisons to Olise at Crystal Palace. The winger was set to join Chelsea last summer but he opted to sign a new deal at Palace. Granted, Branthwaite already put pen to paper earlier in the season, but Olise will face even more intense interest this season as a result of staying at the club and Coady believes the Everton defender is in place to do the same.

The 31-year-old Merseysider, who is now at Leicester City after spending a season on loan at Goodison Park, told the BBC: “I look at someone now like Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been outstanding at Everton. He is another one now who, looking at it, everyone has seen him linked with Manchester United and all these sorts of things. “I don’t think it’s a waste if you do another year, I don’t if I am being completely honest. Everton fans absolutely love you, they adore you, you are going to play every minute of every game, Sean Dyche loves you.”

Outside of Branthwaite, it is likely one of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jordan Pickford or Amadou Onana will be targeted as their other main assets that would raise considerable funds. Onana has had interest from Barcelona, Arsenal and even Bayern Munich and midfield could be an area where Everton may find it easier to replace.