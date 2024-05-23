Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates scoring his team's first goal from a penalty kick during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on April 02, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle are said to be keen on Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Telegraph reports that the Magpies are keen on the striker to potentially replace Callum Wilson should be depart. Calvert-Lewin is said to the ‘much admired’ by Newcastle’s recruitment team and believe he could improve under Eddie Howe.

Calvert-Lewin enjoyed a largely injury-free 2023-24 season after his fitness issues throughout the previous two campaigns and scored eight goals in 38 appearances. Four of his efforts arrived in his final seven games, including bagging a penalty to earn Everton a 1-1 draw against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

The 27-year-old has one year remaining on his Goodison Park contract. What’s more, director of football Kevin Thelwell has admitted that Everton will need to sell during the transfer window to help ease the club’s precarious financial situation.

Calvert-Lewin has often talked about his affection for Everton, including in the match-day programme before the final home game of the season - a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United. He said: “People talk about the importance of embodying the spirit of the club and I feel like, naturally, I have done that over the years - knowing how much it means to people I understand it.

“Because I take so much pride in this role and wearing Everton’s No.9 shirt, there have been times when I’ve been as equally as angry as them. I don’t mind being open about that because I feel the same as everyone as feels through the highs and lows. I’m only human.

“Ultimately, the ans want to look on the pitch and see a reflection of themselves. They want to see a player giving everything and, in my case, scoring goals. It’s part of the role - people look at me to produce big moments and to win games. I love that. I love that: ‘He’s doing the business for us’ kind of thing. When there’s a situation where it’s a: ‘Who’s going to produce for us?’ that’s what I live for.