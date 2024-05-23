What Dominic Calvert-Lewin said only hours ago as Newcastle United 'plot' transfer swoop
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a summer move to Newcastle United.
The Telegraph reports that the Magpies are keen on the striker to potentially replace Callum Wilson should be depart. Calvert-Lewin is said to the ‘much admired’ by Newcastle’s recruitment team and believe he could improve under Eddie Howe.
Calvert-Lewin enjoyed a largely injury-free 2023-24 season after his fitness issues throughout the previous two campaigns and scored eight goals in 38 appearances. Four of his efforts arrived in his final seven games, including bagging a penalty to earn Everton a 1-1 draw against Newcastle at St James’ Park.
The 27-year-old has one year remaining on his Goodison Park contract. What’s more, director of football Kevin Thelwell has admitted that Everton will need to sell during the transfer window to help ease the club’s precarious financial situation.
Calvert-Lewin has often talked about his affection for Everton, including in the match-day programme before the final home game of the season - a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United. He said: “People talk about the importance of embodying the spirit of the club and I feel like, naturally, I have done that over the years - knowing how much it means to people I understand it.
“Because I take so much pride in this role and wearing Everton’s No.9 shirt, there have been times when I’ve been as equally as angry as them. I don’t mind being open about that because I feel the same as everyone as feels through the highs and lows. I’m only human.
“Ultimately, the ans want to look on the pitch and see a reflection of themselves. They want to see a player giving everything and, in my case, scoring goals. It’s part of the role - people look at me to produce big moments and to win games. I love that. I love that: ‘He’s doing the business for us’ kind of thing. When there’s a situation where it’s a: ‘Who’s going to produce for us?’ that’s what I live for.
And on Instagram yesterday, the England international posted a message to Blues fans. It said: “Thank you Toffees for all your support this season, we stuck together through adversity and came out on top. May the pressure to be great continue to be a privilege.”
