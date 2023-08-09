Ex-Everton midfielder fails to agree move to Cardiff City due to wages

The former Everton midfielder is currently without a club after being released.

Former Everton midfielder Tom Davies won’t be joining Cardiff City this summer following reports that claim the club can’t afford his wages.

The 25-year-old left the Merseyside club this summer after rejecting a new contract offer in June and now he’s currently a free agent, seeking a new destination in English football.

Davies had attracted attention from the Welsh club in recent times, but any possibility of a move was quickly squashed by BBC Sport Wales who reported that a deal looks ‘unlikely’ as they cannot afford his wages.

With Cardiff failing to secure a deal, it looks likely that Bristol Rovers will also fall short - despite the fact that Davies had been training with the club this summer. He had been allowed to join their camp in Portugal last month, as he kept himself fit ahead of his next move.

Previous reports from the BristolPost ruled out a potential move to Rovers and now time is running out for Davies to find a new club, with the EFL season already underway and the Premier League set to begin this weekend.

There have been tentative links to PSV Eindhoven in Holland, with Sport Witness suggesting that ex-Toffees director of football Marcel Brands may convince him to join the Eredivisie outfit. In addition, we had seen concrete interest from Rangers in January, but the club failed agree a deal and haven’t revisited the move since.

Davies left Everton after playing 179 times after breaking through from their academy and into the first-team squad in 2016. He contributed seven goals and eight assists during that time, but he managed just 20 appearances last season.