Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is reportedly being targeted by a trio of Europe's elite clubs this summer.

Onana, 22, has been a key figure for Everton ever since joining for £35m from Lille in 2022. Since then, he has made 64 appearances for the club, netting four times and providing three assists as he has become a mainstay in Sean Dyche's midfield.

He is currently under contract until 2027 which means Everton are under no rush to sell him, but interest has been growing in the Belgium international steadily across the past year and, given the club's financial problems, he could be sold to help balance the books. According to famed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who was speaking on the United Stand, Barcelona, Man United and Arsenal all remain interested in signing Onana.

With United looking to improve on the likes of Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Scott McTominay, Onana would bring a physicality and defensive solidity that is missing from their midfield. As it stands, Onana has made more tackles than all of those in the league and he would bring a better age profile, given that Kobbie Mainoo is still inexperienced and won't start every game.

For Barcelona, it's a question of finances. They are still struggling financially and despite Onana's current Transfermarkt value of £42m (€50m) Everton will likely demand a fee in excess of £60m - meaning they would secure a healthy profit on the £35m paid in 2022. The Spanish club are lacking in presence in midfield and Onana would bring added physicality to an otherwise technical midfield.