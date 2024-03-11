The German earns a weekly wage of £280,000 and an annual wage of just over £14.5m - making him the club's highest paid player.

Sky Sports' Ref Watch panel believe that it was the right decision for Kai Havertz not to be sent off against Brentford this weekend.

The German forward, who was already on a yellow card collided with Nathan Collins in the box and went to ground but the referee waved away suggestions of a second yellow. In what was a contentious moment, it was magnified late on as Havertz headed in Arsenal's winning goal to secure a crucial three points in the title race, as it left Man City, Brentford and Liverpool fans feeling aggrieved.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manager Thomas Frank openly criticised the decision in his post-match interview, saying, "I actually think, and I would never normally do this, but I think Havertz shouldn't be on the pitch when he scored the goal. For me, it was a clear dive - the penalty shout. If you see that slowly back, it's clear."

And the Ref Watch panel, who had already claimed that Liverpool were unlucky not to be given a penalty for Jeremy Doku's challenge on Alexis Mac Allister, were in agreement over Havertz's potential simulation. "This is very interesting this decision." Dermot Gallagher began on Sky Sports. "If you look at the referee's angle, he sees the ball go to the right and, from my experience, it looks like Nathan Collins has played the ball. I don't think it's a penalty. "The assistant doesn't think it's a penalty either. The VAR said no penalty. He can't recommend a second yellow card, the only time he can say it's simulation is if the referee gives a penalty. I think there's enough physical contact, I think he hits him with his hip and if you want to send someone off for diving then it has to be a clear dive."