Everton and West Ham United have been linked with Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukuemeka.

Everton are facing a battle to sign one of their January transfer targets, reports suggest.

David Moyes is keen to add to his Toffees squad in the final week of the window. The Scot, who returned as Goodison Park chief earlier this month, revealed he would like to add to his midfield and forward options.

Everton have been exploring a deal to end Armando Broja's loan deal to free up a domestic spot. The Blues have been in talks with Chelsea and expressed interest in signing either Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or Carney Chukwuemeka from the Stamford Bridge outfit. Both have been bit-part players for Enzo Maresca's side this season.

However, Chukwumeka appears to be a player in demand. The former Aston Villa man already has Premier League suitors - and now Champions League sides are reportedly battling for his signature. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano suggests that Juventus have mad enquiries, having already signed Renato Veiga from Chelsea. Romano posted on X: "During direct talks between Juve and Chelsea for Renato Veiga, Carney Chukwuemeka’s name has also been discussed. He’s still one to watch for the final days of the window with several clubs keen on signing Carney."

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail suggests that German side Borussia Dortmund and Portuguese outfit Porto are also keen on Chukwuemeka. The England youth international joined Chelsea from Villa for £20 million in the summer of 2022 but he has played only 32 times for the West London club, scoring two goals. Chelsea reportedly would like to sell Chukwuemeka for his £40 million release clause but those interested are keen on a loan.

Speaking earlier this month, Maresca admitted that he would be open to allowing the 21-year-old to depart to get regular senior minutes under his belt. "It's something that I said at the beginning that Carney is a good player,' said the Stamford Bridge boss. "But we have so many midfield players that he will struggle to get minutes with us. Probably for him the best solution is to go and get minutes."