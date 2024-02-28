Finance expert warns Everton they could still suffer a 'serious punishment'
Financial expert Stefan Borson has warned Everton that there could be a 'serious punishment' still to come despite having their deduction reduced.
The Toffees received four points back after a successful appeal and moved up to 15th in the Premier League table as a result. They now sit five points clear of the relegation places, but they are still to hear the extent of the second charge they received alongside Nottingham Forest.
As it stands, the club will have to wait until April 5, before a decision will be published on April 12, when both clubs then have seven days to appeal. However, if they appeal then they won't hear the results of that until after the Premier League campaign has ended.
Financial expert predicts Everton's charges
Speaking on talkSPORT, Borson explained the nature of Everton's current situation after receiving four points back. “The big takeaway from the appeal, is the Premier League came out very clean. That’ll shock people, because it’s been spun in a way that it’s Richard Masters and the PL’s wrong doing. It’s not, it’s the complete opposite. The Everton fan group that put in their submissions I think did have an impact, just emotionally on the appeal board. So they done a good job.
“This thing about double jeopardy is wrong. There’s a question of natural justice in taking a 3 year period, in which you’ve been punished for 2 already. I can assure you Everton’s loss for 2022/23 is very big, and therefore I think they still will suffer a serious punishment. The starting point will be another 6, and then discount the period they’ve already been done for.”
Everton's statement about second charges
Everton have already released a statement surrounding their second charge, slamming the Premier League: "The Premier League does not have guidelines which prevent a club being sanctioned for alleged breaches in financial periods which have already been subject to punishment. "As a result - and because of the Premier League's new commitment to deal with such matters "in-season" - the club is in a position where it has had no option but to submit a PSR calculation which remains subject to change, pending the outcome of the appeal. The club must now defend another Premier League complaint which includes the very same financial periods for which it has already been sanctioned, before that appeal has even been heard. The club takes the view that this results from a clear deficiency in the Premier League's rules. Everton can assure its fans that it will continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission - and that the impact on supporters will be reflected as part of that process."