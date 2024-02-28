Finance expert warns Everton they could still suffer a 'serious punishment'

Everton FC.

Financial expert Stefan Borson has warned Everton that there could be a 'serious punishment' still to come despite having their deduction reduced.

The Toffees received four points back after a successful appeal and moved up to 15th in the Premier League table as a result. They now sit five points clear of the relegation places, but they are still to hear the extent of the second charge they received alongside Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it stands, the club will have to wait until April 5, before a decision will be published on April 12, when both clubs then have seven days to appeal. However, if they appeal then they won't hear the results of that until after the Premier League campaign has ended.

Financial expert predicts Everton's charges

Speaking on talkSPORT, Borson explained the nature of Everton's current situation after receiving four points back. “The big takeaway from the appeal, is the Premier League came out very clean. That’ll shock people, because it’s been spun in a way that it’s Richard Masters and the PL’s wrong doing. It’s not, it’s the complete opposite. The Everton fan group that put in their submissions I think did have an impact, just emotionally on the appeal board. So they done a good job.

“This thing about double jeopardy is wrong. There’s a question of natural justice in taking a 3 year period, in which you’ve been punished for 2 already. I can assure you Everton’s loss for 2022/23 is very big, and therefore I think they still will suffer a serious punishment. The starting point will be another 6, and then discount the period they’ve already been done for.”

Everton's statement about second charges