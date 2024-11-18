Football Manager predicts Everton's line-up in 2026 with seven changes
The future of Everton looks to be more positive when you factor in the proposed takeover of the Friedkin Group.
More money should be available for transfers in the future as a result, and it should positively benefit the team. As it stands, Sean Dyche has had to work with loans, free transfers and a squad that isn’t packed full of the quality that it once was. For example, they will lose seven players this summer due to the end of loan and contract deals.
Yet there is hope for the future. Who knows what the team will look like in three seasons time? Well, we’ve consulted with Football Manager 24 to see what the future could hold.
GK - Viktor Tobias Johansson
The Swedish keeper came through at Aston Villa but has played for Rotherham, Leicester City and now Stoke City. Clearly, there are better keepers out there but he could be an option.
RB - Nathan Patterson
The game suggests that Patterson will mature into a key starter in the years to come. As it stands, he couldn’t be further away due to injury issues and a lack of trust from the manager.
CB - Thilo Kehrer
Currently at Monaco, he previously featured for West Ham United and is a no-nonsense and physically intimidating centre-back. Capable of playing at full-back, he would be an experienced signing to bring in.
CB - Jarrad Branthwaite
Branthwaite being at the club in a few years time seems hard to process given the interest in him is extremely heavy. If he does, however, he could be key to driving them back up to the table.
LB - Matt Targett
An experienced figure at left-back, Targett would have been a more appropriate signing a few windows ago but he is at the club in 2026, according to the game.
CM - James Garner
One of Dyche’s most trusted figures, Garner’s injury issues have seen him struggle to build upon last season’s performances. But if he keeps improving, he could well be a starting midfielder in a few years time.
CM - Boubakary Soumaré
Tipped for a good career a few years ago, Soumare hasn’t quite hit the heights yet and currently finds himself at Leicester City. His form at Lille was far more impressive and if he can return to that, he will be able to continue in England’s top-flight.
RW - Bryan Gil
Perhaps the scousest-looking Spaniard ever to exist, Gil boasts plenty of technical quality and has a brilliant close control and low centre of gravity. Having bounced around a few clubs, he is currently a regular starter at Girona.
LW - Dwight McNeil
McNeil is currently one of Everton’s most important and most utilised players, featuring almost every week.
CAM - David Brooks
Once regarded as one of the best young rising attackers, Brooks battled with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma after being diagnosed in October 2021 which set his career back. In two years time, he will be nearly 30 and could be back on track.
ST - Beto
The fourth current player to still remain is Beto. At this point, he will be 28 and will have been at the club for three seasons and entering his fourth. Whether he will be able to grow into the role remains to be seen but Armando Broja (loan) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (contract) set to exit at the end of this season, he will remain and could forge his career as a starter.
