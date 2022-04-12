Former Derby County, Cardiff City and Stoke City coach Kevin Nicholson has taken up a role at Goodison Park.

Kevin Nicholson has revealed he's set to join Everton Academy.

Posting on his LinkedIn account, the former Cardiff City under-23s manager said he'll start his role as coach educator at Goodison Park on Tuesday 19 April.

Nicholson currently works for the Professional Game Academy Audit Company. It was set up in 2018 to support the delivery of the Elite Player Performance Plan.

His role involves 'assessing the quality of coaching organisation, practice and development within the coaching departments of English Premier League and Football League Academies to help support the continual raising of standards in elite player development across the Premier League and EFL'.

Nicholson holds his UEFA Pro Licence and has worked with the likes of Cardiff Derby County, Burton Albion, Exeter City and the Northern Ireland FA during his career.

He’s also been manager of Welsh outfit Bangor City, managing them in the Europa League against Danish outfit Lyngby in June 2017.

In a post on LinkedIn, Nicholson - who grew up as an Evertonian - wrote: “Delighted to announce that on 19 April I will be joining Everton FC Academy in the role of Coach Educator.

“Privileged to have been given the opportunity to work with the club | have supported all my life. The role will involve taking on responsibility for leading the Coach Development programme.

“A key aspect will be working closely with the coaches to ensure that the club's identity and coaching philosophy is aligned and embedded across all age groups within the Academy.

“The aims will include helping to create support programmes that can enable the club's Academy coaches and young players to fulfil their potential.

“I am greatly looking forward to helping to continue the great tradition that the club has of developing young players and shaping a successful future for Everton Football Club."