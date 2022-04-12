Daid Unsworth will leave his role as Everton academy director and under-23s manager.

Bill Kenwright has insisted that David Unsworth will become a successful first-team manager after his Everton exit.

The former Toffees defender, who made more than 350 appearances and helped the club win the FA Cup in 1995 during his playing days, has been part of the youth set-up since 2013.

Unsworth guided the under-23s to the Premier League 2 title in 2017 and then the league and cup double two years later.

Now he brings the curtain down on his time at Goodison Park as he looks to take his first step into management, having had two spells as Everton caretaker boss in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

And chairman Kenwright admits he’s sad to see Unsworth leave.

He told the club’s website: “Since coming back to Everton as a coach, Unsie has shown everyone what he is - a great coach, a great Evertonian and a winner.

“While we’re sad to see someone with his talent and love for the club moving on, we completely understand and respect his decision.

“On behalf of everyone at Everton, I wish him well for what I am sure will be a successful career in management.