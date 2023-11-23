Former Everton striker claims he is 'scared' for Man United ahead of Premier League clash
The former Everton forward has predicted a difficult afternoon for Man United at Goodison Park.
Former Everton and Manchester United striker Louis Saha has claimed he is 'scared' for United ahead of the return of the Premier League this weekend.
Saha spent four years at both clubs from 2004-2012 and he is certainly best placed to comment on what the potential outcome could be on Sunday.
Everton, of course, are currently reeling from their 10-point deduction due to their breaches of financial fair play and sustainability rules. However, the Goodison faithful will be fuelled by the recent news and a siege mentality will likely await United alongside a strong atmosphere from the home fans.
Speaking to PaddyPower, the former striker has predicted what will be an 'interesting' game this weekend, but he believes it could be a tough afternoon for United.
“Everton vs Manchester United is going to be a very interesting game this weekend. Both teams need the three points, and big performances and they’re both looking for stability.
“Neither of them have been able to find that consistency this season, even if Manchester United have decent form in the league. After an international break, there's always surprises so I’m scared for United to be honest.”
Recent games have seen United pick up points, but their failure against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League alongside their general lack of form on the pitch will give Everton hope of pulling off a home win.
Prior to the deduction, Everton had triumphed in six of their previous nine games and the recent news does not take away from the fact that Sean Dyche's side are in a strong run of form - perhaps their best run for well over two years.
So far this season, United have beaten Fulham, Burnley and Sheffield United - all by one goal margins away from home but failed to win against Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Tottenham and Copenhagen which will give Everton confidence.
In terms of the head-to-head figures at Goodison, United have won away five times since 2016. That includes a narrow 2-1 victory over Frank Lampard's side in October 2022.
The Toffees have beaten them twice since then: earning a 1-0 victory thanks to an Anthony Gordon goal in 2022 as well as the brilliant 4-0 victory under Marco Silva as goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott saw them gain a strong victory late on in the 2018/19 season.