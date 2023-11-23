The Sky Sports pundit has sent a passionate message to the Everton fans.

Gary Neville is the latest football figure to speak out on Everton, with the former Manchester United defender opting to send a passionate message to the fans, while also calling out the Premier League.

The 10-point deduction has dominated the footballing world across the last week, and ahead of the return of football this weekend, it is likely we will see strong protests from the fans at Goodison Park this weekend.

Furthermore, Everton are facing potential legal action from the three relegated clubs from last season who believe they are entitled to around £300m in compensation.

Everton will face off against Neville's former side at Goodison at the weekend, in what is their first game since suffering a 10-point deduction which has seen them drop to 19th in the table, despite winning four league games so far this season.

Neville was also revealing his clear frustrations over the actions of the Premier League, an organisation that allowed a potential Super League to be explored over three years ago.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Overlap, Neville went on to sympathise with Everton fans completely, before then calling out the Premier League for its actions across recent years.

“I'd be furious if I was an Everton fan. I'd feel like it's an absolute disgrace what you've done to my club

"The trust and faith is gone completely," said Neville. "I won't use the word 'corruption' but the greed and selfishness is out of control. It is lawless and the Premier League is a defunct organisation. They have got 20 clubs all voting with self interests and not with the greater game at heart.

"The Super League clubs were fined £3.5m each for trying to destroy the whole of European football which was an absolute disgrace and scandal. They attempted murder of our game, to create a franchise model.

"This is happening month after month. This is starting to eat itself, it's not football anymore. An independent regulator is the only chance we have got.

