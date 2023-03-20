Simms may be in line for game time following his heroic

Match of the Day pundits Dion Dublin and Ashley Williams both believe Ellis Simms can become a starting striker for Everton after scoring his first Premier League goal.

An 89th-minute equaliser stunned Chelsea as Sean Dyche’s side drew level at 2-2 with just minutes remaining in the match after twice going behind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the absence of the injury-hit Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton have mostly operated with either Neal Maupay or Demarai Gray as central options, but Simms - who was recalled from Sunderland during the January window - showed poise and composure to carry the ball past Kalidou Koulibaly before slotting past Kepa Arrizabalaga and now he could be in line for a starting place in the team.

Former Premier League players Dublin and Williams both agreed claiming he is in the ‘mould’ of a striker that Dyche likes and that he could be set for a run in the team.

“When you’re a striker, you always want a run of games because that’s how you’re going to get into the pace of the game and into your stride.” Dublin explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think he’s the kind of centre-forward that Dyche would like to have week in, week out playing for him.”

Presenter Mark Chapman then made the point to Williams that Simms is not a ‘kid anymore’ suggesting he’s ready to take the step up, and the former Swansea defender agreed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“No he’s not young and I know he started against Liverpool which I know was a tough ask for him, and, as you say, he’s in the mould of someone who Dyche would probably like to work with,” added Williams.

“And that was probably something he needed to stay in the team, have a bit of confidence and Dyche to utilise that type of thing we just saw from him.”

Simms had netted seven goals in 17 games for Sunderland whilst on loan in the first-half of the season, only to be recalled by Frank Lampard as Everton had to find a solution to their goalscoring problems in the league, as well as providing a new option in Calvert-Lewin’s absence.

Advertisement