A look at how Everton could line-up for the 2025-26 season if the transfer rumours are true.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes will be highly satisfied with his opening two months as Everton manager. Who of Blue persuasion isn’t?

There is the old adage that clubs should never go back. Moyes has made a mockery of that so far. He enjoyed 11 brilliant years in the Goodison Park hot seat between 2002-2013 as Everton were regular European contenders. That is where he wants to get the club back to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His remit was to ensure Everton avoided a Premier League relegation battle after succeeding Sean Dyche in January. Having lost just one of 10 top-flight games, which was his opening game in charge against Aston Villa, that has already been achieved. The Toffees are 16 points clear of the bottom three.

It means that Everton can now start planning for next season. The international break will be put to good use as Everton plot their 2025-26 season and it could be a big summer in terms of recruitment. New additions will be needed as 11 of the current squad are out of contract. As a bit of fun, we have decided to have an attempt at estimating the Everton team that could be in place for 2025-26.

New left-back

GK - Jordan Pickford

It would be no surprise if England's No.1 wins the club's Player of the Season award for a fourth successive year. He has been magnificent yet again this term and has several campaigns left at the top.

RB - Nathan Patterson

Jake O'Brien has been excellent as a makeshift full-back since Moyes' arrival. But the Everton boss may want more of a natural in the position going forward and there is one in the ranks. But Patterson does have a lot to prove given he's been at the club three years and never really made himself first choice. He had an opportunity.

CB - James Tarkowski

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Everton vice-captain is back to his best after a difficult start to the season. He has proven an excellent servant on a free transfer.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

In truth, it would not be a surprise if Branthwaite departs for pastures new and O'Brien moves into his favourted role. However, Moyes has already declared any club will need a 'big bag of money' to sign Branthwaite and that could see him stay an extra year. Certainly, fans hope that will be the case.

LB - Dennis Cirkin

The left-hand side of defence is an area that needs competition with Vitalii Mykolenko the only current senior recognised options. Moyes has a history of dropping into the Championship to recruit and Sunderland's Cirkin has been one of the standouts this season. He is still only aged 22 and his better years are ahead. Cirkin has been tentatively linked.

Midfield bolstered

RW - Tom Fellows

Another outstanding performer in the second tier. Fellows has long been linked with Everton and it's easy to see why. He has recorded two goals and 11 assists for West Brom this campaign. If the Baggies do not go up then Fellows may feel it's time to test himself in the Premier League.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Senegal international's performance are almost defying logic this term. Despite being aged 35, Gueye has scarcely showed any signs of slowing down and seems to know his strengths and weaknesses even better than previously. Extending his deal by another year would be welcomed by many.

CM - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

The engine room will need to be added to in the summer. James Garner has done well since Moyes returned but the Toffees chief may look to add a bit more creativity in there. Dewsbury-Hall has had a nightmare season at Chelsea and will surely be on the move - even if it is a loan deal like Everton were open to in January.

LW - Iliman Ndiaye

The potential of the talismanic forward has few limits. Ndiaye has been sensational in his maiden campaign and is only going to improve - especially if Everton get more of an attacking left-back in to support attacks and drag defenders away. The sooner he returns from injury, the better.

Frontman signs

AM - Carlos Alcaraz

Everton have opted against triggering Abdoulaye Doucoure’s option of an extra year and that is understandable. Alcaraz has been behind Doucoure in the No.10 role since signing on loan from Flamengo but he’s looked good so far during his first seven appearances. The deal could become permanent and Alcaraz is on an upward curve aged 22.

ST - Emanuel Emegha

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton will be in the market for at least one striker. Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks unlikely to sign a new contract, while Armando Broja’s loan deal from Chelsea expires. It will be a challenge to sign a centre-forward as so many clubs want one. Everton may need to think outside of the box and they have utilised the French market excellently in recent years with the signings of O’Brien, Ndiaye, Orel Mangala and Amadou Onana. Emegha has fired 11 goals in 20 Ligue 1 appearances for Strasbourg and could be a decent pick-up. French clubs have financial issues because of the situation with TV rights.