David Moyes, Manager of Everton, applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United FC at Goodison Park on February 22, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton injury news on Armando Broja, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil ahead of West Ham.

Everton look to head into the international break on an incredible run of form.

Few could have predicted the Toffees hurtling out of a Premier League relegation battle as they have done after David Moyes returned as manager. The hope was that the Scot would give Everton a jolt and they’d start to pick up results, That has been achieved emphatically.

The Toffees are 16 points clear of the bottom three. Moyes is still playing down the fact that Everton are not safe. But after losing his opening game to Aston Villa, a league defeat has not been experienced. Everton have picked up four victories and four draws - meaning safety is secured. They welcome West Ham United to Goodison Park on Saturday aiming for their unbeaten run to stretch to nine games.

The expectation of turning up to the Grand Old Lady and winning has returned among fans. Three points is what everyone will be believing will be yielded. And judging from Everton’s training photos at Finch Farm, Moyes could be about to land an attacking boost.

Armando Broja has not been available for Moyes’ duration of his second stint in charge. The on-loan Chelsea striker suffered ankle ligament damage in a 2-0 win over Peterborough United - the day former manager Sean Dyche was sacked hours before kick-off.

While Everton explored the possibility of ending Broja’s loan, he remained on Merseyside. And with the Toffees hoping to finish as high as possible in the table, the Albania international could be a potent weapon. Moyes admitted before the 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers that Broja has an outside chance of playing against West Ham. “He’s training, he’s joined in a little bit,” said the Goodison boss.

“He’s not fully right yet. I would say that after the international break would probably be the right time [for him to return]. “There’s an outside chance that maybe he could be fit for next week. But at the moment I can only follow the medical team. If I was guessing, I’d probably say it looks more likely after the international break.”

Judging by photos from training, Everton have picked up no new injuries ahead of West Ham. There were four players, who as expected, were not involved at Finch Farm. Dwight McNeil hasn’t played for the Blues since 4 December as he battles back from a knee injury. The versatile forward had minor surgery last month.

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been unavailable for almost two months after suffering a serious hamstring injury during a 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion. Iliman Ndiaye, meanwhile, has a knee problem sustained in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. All three are not expected back until next month.

Orel Mangala will not play again this term, with the on-loan Lyon midfielder having surgery for an ACL rupture.

However, Seamus Coleman continued to be out through his paces. The Everton captain was back on the bench at Wolves having been plagued with a calf injury throughout the season. Coleman has not been included in the Republic of Ireland squad so he will get more time to build fitness and Moyes mooted that bounce games could be organised for him.