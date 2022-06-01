Richarlison has been speaking about his future while on Brazil duty.

Richarlison has admitted that he has spoken to Everton about his future heading into the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian, who is currently on international duty, scored 11 goals in 33 games during the 2021-22 season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven of those efforts came in the final nine matches to ensure that the Toffees preserved their perpetual Premier League status.

But there are some fears that Richarlison could have played his final game in royal blue.

Signed for an initial fee of £35 million from Watford in the summer of 2018, the 25-year-old has endeared himself to supporters.

But having been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Everton's resolve could be tested if a bid was lodged.

What’s been said

Richarlison has declared that he will decide on his next step in June.

Speaking while away with Brazil, he said: “I’ve already made it clear to the board, I’ve already talked to Lampard too, with my managers and they know what I want. Let’s wait for June.

“Now I can’t talk, because when I talk about leaving a club I’m kind of like this, because of the history I have at Everton, the affection that the fans have for me, when I talk about leaving I’m kind of speechless.”

What has Frank Lampard said on Richarlison’s future

Evertonians don't want to see the ex-Fluminense forward depart.

He's a firm fans' favourite because of the commitment levels, attitude and quality he's displayed in his four years on Merseyside.

Lampard has also spoken of his desire to keep hold of Richarlison, who has two years remaining on his current contract, despite the club's precarious financial position.

Richarlison celebrates scoring for Everton against Chelsea. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

After the Toffees avoided relegation following the dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Lampard's attention swiftly turned towards the future.

LiverpoolWorld asked if he felt that Everton could retain prized assets such as Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jordan Pickford.

Lampard was hopeful that all three could be retained.

The Everton boss said: “I hope so (the trio can remain at Everton). Those conversations have been on hold because everyone knows our situation.

“I'm not silly and I know players aren't. They want to play in the Premier League.

“All of those ones you mentioned and more. Now those conversations can start.

“You saw the quality levels of Jordan. This season and in the last six week particularly and the form he's been in.

“Dominic tonight, Richarlison and all the players you talk about.