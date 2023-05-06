Register
‘Big challenges’ - Frank Lampard makes Everton claim as he discusses his next managerial role

Frank Lampard has returned to Chelsea at interim manager after being sacked by Everton in January.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 6th May 2023, 08:03 BST

Frank Lampard admits that he will ‘think in a different way’ when selecting his next managerial job.

Despite being one of the best midfielders of his generation during his playing days, Lampard has endured a difficult time on the other side of the touchline.

He went close to getting Derby County promoted from the Championship in his maiden role before leaving for Chelsea the following season - but had the axe wielded on him some 18 months later.

Lampard was then appointed Everton manager in January 2022 ao replace Rafa Benitez. While he successfully guided the Toffees to Premier League safety last campaign, another relegation battle ensued this time around. Lampard was sacked almost a year into the job with Everton languishing 19th in the table - having won just once in 12 league games.

The former England international has since returned to Chelsea as interim manager for the remainder of the season. Yet he’s not been able to stop the rot at Stamford Bridge and will equal the Premier League record of 11 straight defeats in a single Premier League campaign if the Londoners lose against Bournemouth today.

On his next role, Lampard says he wants to try to find a project somewhere. He said: “I think this is a hard answer. It could come out like I’m being ultra-selective and I think the reality is a lot of jobs are challenging at this level. It’s trying to find a project, a club, that is aligned with where you want to take the team and style and the club. When I came here I certainly took it on with a lot of heart and understanding that it was short-term.

“But I don’t want to be an interim manager in my next job. I’d actually like to be able to work in something that feels like it has an opportunity to go the way I want it to go and I’m very aware of what that way is. I don’t want to sound too picky about it. Those challenges I’ve had have sometimes been big challenges but that’s what life’s about. I’m fortunate to say I’ve managed Chelsea twice. Everton are a huge club. Derby are a huge club. But maybe I will think in a different way when I move on.”

