Idrissa Gueye has strongly been linked with a return to Everton from PSG.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Lampard insists Everton are ‘working away’ in the transfer market as he plots new recruits.

The Toffees have signed five players so far in the window - with Conor Coady and Amadou Onana arriving earlier this week.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have been heavily linked with bringing back Idrissa Gueye to the club from PSG, although a potential deal has seemingly stalled in recent days.

Lampard wouldn’t commit to the Blues’ interest in the midfielder - but wants more fresh faces to arrive at Goodison Park.

The Everton boss said: “It would be unfair to do so (discuss deals in public).

“We are working away to see ways we can improve the squad.