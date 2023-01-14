Everton transfer news as Frank Lampard explains if any players will leave during the January transfer window.

Frank Lampard has admitted there hasn’t been much interest in any of his Everton players so far in the January transfer window.

But the Toffees boss is ‘open’ to allowing some of his fringe players to depart permanently if it makes sense.

Everton have yet to make a signing this month as they target attacking reinforcements.

In terms of outgoings, Nathan Broadhead has been sold to Ipswich Town for a seven-figure fee, fourth-choice goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic joined Los Angeles FC at the end of his contract and Tom Cannon has completed a loan move to Preston.

Several senior players have been linked with exits, though. They include Tom Davies, who is said to be courted by Glasgow Rangers, Nottingham Forest-linked duo Abdoulaye Doucoure and Mason Holgate and Michael Keane, who’s reportedly wanted by Southampton.

And to help Everton in the long term, Lampard admits that it is important some players do depart Goodison Park.

The Blues manager said: “There’s always moving parts - whether there’s interest and whether it’s better for us for the player to move on, whether it’s in the player’s interests or ideally if it’s both then they move on.

“At the moment, there isn’t much happening on that front. I always get asked: ‘Who are you going to bring in?’ But also with a squad it’s important that players, at the right time, do move on. That’s balancing the squad and part of the process that I talk about over a longer time to get improvement.