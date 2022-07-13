Everton manager Frank Lampard has declared that Anthony Gordon is not for sale.
The latter have been linked with a £35 million move.
Gordon enjoyed a superb breakthrough campaign last season. He became a pivotal player as the Toffees avoided Premier League relegation, recording four goals and three assists in 40 games.
Tthe academy graduate and boyhood Evertonian was recently handed the number 10 jersey.
And speaking to the club’s media team, Lampard has made it crystal clear Gordon will not be leaving Goodison Park amid speculation.
What’s been said
Lampard said: “He’s worked for it. You have to work for the number 10.
“I understand this kind of desire for numbers as players. I was fortunate, I fell into a number eight in my career.
“I didn’t go searching for it but I absolutely understand how important it can feel - especially with number 10 because it has a little bit of magic to it and Anthony has got that.
“He has it in his own style. I don’t want him to start doing pirouettes on the halfway line, we need him doing what he was doing last year - plus players and assists, which he’s so hungry to do.
“He’s a link to the crown, the fans, a local boy, a great talent.
“He’s going nowhere. He’s our player and that’s a hugely important thing for me.
“He’s the sort of player we want to build going forward with. I’m delighted he’s got the number 10 now I want him to continue to earn it.”