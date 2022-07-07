Everton favourite Anthony Gordon has attracted interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Firstly, it was Tottenham Hotspur to show summer interest in Anthony Gordon.

Now it's Newcastle United who covet the fledgling winger.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite having oodles of Suadi Arabian cash at their disposal and a chequebook that could attract an array of players, it's Gordon who Eddie Howe is keen on.

The Magpies are even reportedly willing to pay £35 million for the England under-21 international.

That's a vast sum when you consider that this time 12 months ago, Gordon had returned to Goodison Park after an underwhelming loan spell at Championship side Preston.

But after a breakthrough campaign at Everton - playing 40 times, scoring four goals and becoming a key figure in a Premier League relegation scrap - his burgeoning talent has unsurprisingly attracted more than just admiring glances.

Yet the Toffees are adamant that Gordon will be going nowhere. Having already sold Richarlison for £60 million, they're no longer under pressure to sell any prized assets despite financial problems.

Everton winger Anthony Gordon celebrates. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

More importantly, Everton want to see Gordon fulfil his potential at his boyhood club.

Frank Lampard frequently eulogised the academy product after taking the Goodison hot seat in January.

What’s been said

Speaking to Sky Sports in May, Lampard confessed just how much he enjoys working with Gordon.

He said: “I've been really impressed. He's becoming more of a man, more of a leader with every game, with every day. His dedication and talent is huge.

“His feeling for the club, to bring that across at such a young age is something pretty special.

“I love working with him, love him as a player. There are things he wants to improve and he can improve and that's absolutely normal in terms of development.

“But what he's doing for us at the minute, he's an absolutely huge player."

Potential

In terms of his ceiling, Gordon is nowhere near reached it. He’s still years off hitting his zenth.

There are facets of his game that need improving, which Gordon is well aware of.

End product, in particular, needs to be finely-tuned and will be worked on when he returns for pre-season after his extended break.