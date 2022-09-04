The defender garnered high praise for his showing against the Reds.

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy has lavished praise on Everton full-back Nathan Patterson for his display in Saturday’s 0-0 Merseyside derby stalemate against Liverpool.

The Scotland international put in an impressive display as the Toffees held their bitter rivals to a draw at Goodison Park, securing a valuable point in the process.

Patterson has been an ever-present at the back for the Frank Lampard’s men this season, and Murphy is of the opinion that he has a big future ahead of him.

Speaking on Match of the Day, host Gary Lineker said: “I have to say, he’s impressed me all season.”

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Murphy responded: “He was sensational. This young lad seems to have the lot.

“He’s only 20, he came in January. Physically, he’s very very good, but composed as well. Early in the game he set his mark, showing the fans what he’s about. Win your first 50/50 - done. Do you have the composure in the big games to play forward through the lines and pick nice passes? Yes, he did.

“He’s got this desire to get forward and have an impact on the game, which I think is great. His defensive work is good, you can see the strength and the determination to keep the ball under pressure.

“It was only his sixth Premier League appearance, but he looked comfortable. He really looked established.

“[He has] The awareness to play round corners and have the courage and freedom to play as he wants to play.”

He added: “I think the fans are going to love him, the way he bombs forward and the way he gets a foot in - they love that, the Evertonians.