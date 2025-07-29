Everton have had a bid rejected for Malick Fofana in the summer transfer window.

Olympique Lyonnais may not receive their full asking price for Malick Fofana due to the club’s ongoing financial situation, it has been claimed.

The winger is in demand in the summer transfer window, having been linked with a host of clubs. Fofana scored 11 goals and recorded six assists in 41 matches for Lyon throughout the 2024-25 season.

Les Gones have had their well-documented problems off the field. They were relegated to Ligue 2 by French football watchdog DNCG because of debts but have been reinstated on appeal. But it appears that they still have issues and could require more sales, having already parted ways with Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid) and Lucas Perri (Leeds United).

Everton are keen on Fofana and had a bid rejected of around £31.5 million over the weekend. Lyon are said to be holding out to closer to a fee of £35 million. But agent Jen Mendelewitsch of Supernova Management believes that Fofana’s future will not be resolved anytime soon.

Speaking on RMC’s After Foot (via Foot01) Mendelewitsch said: “The price is explained by the fact that everyone knows that Lyon is desperate. There's no one who's going to offer crazy sums for Lyon players. We know that OL can accept anything, they're forced to sell him. The clubs will come at the end of the transfer window or in the middle of August when things will be transpiring in Lyon to get him.

"I'm not saying he won't leave for much because he has value and a certain price will have to be paid. But today, Olympique Lyonnais is not in control of the offers that will arrive and it's not for nothing that Everton's interest is leaking while OL knows that the player doesn't want to go there.”

Everton transfer plans

Everton are in desperate need of reinforcements ahead of the 2025-26 season starting next month. David Moyes’ squad is currently bereft of senior players and is short of wide options, especially on the right-hand side. Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom managed just one goal and one assist between them during their respective loan spells and the Toffees want an upgrade.

Everton have been linked with the likes of Manchester City duo Jack Grealish and James McAtee, while they saw Johan Bakayoko leave PSV Eindhoven for RB Leipzig.

Speaking to The Athletic during the Blues’ pre-season tour of America, manager Moyes said: “The club are trying really hard to get the players I want and I’ve found it really difficult because in my last few years (in his previous job at West Ham United), I’ve been involved in European competition. It’s a bit easier when you’re a club in Europe. You get a better chance of attracting a lot of players. We’ve been in for a lot of really good players. Unfortunately, a lot them have said no at the moment.

“We’re up against it. If we’re going for players, we’re not going for bad players. Our attraction is maybe to some younger ones who are up and coming, or also those from lower leagues. In those cases, it is not a problem. But if you’re trying to take players who have had European experience or playing at the top end, they’re the ones where the ones we will find it harder to attract.

“We need them to want to come. They have to come and buy in a wee bit to what Everton have got, the culture here. There’s a strong, hard-working ethic and we want to build on it and bring in more quality.”