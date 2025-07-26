Everton are reportedly making a move to sign players from Bayern Munich and Lyon in the summer transfer window.

Everton are trying to to sign Olympique Lyonnais’ Malick Fofana.

The Toffees are said to have made an official bid for the winger. Fofana enjoyed a fine 2024-25 season for the French club, scoring 11 goals and five assists in 41 appearances.

Lyon have been reinstated to Ligue 1 having been relegated by French football finance watchdog DNCG because of debts. However, Les Gones may still need to make sales and Everton are hoping to swoop for Fofana. The Toffees are short of attacking options after the exits of loan pair Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom. The current options, Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil, are more suited to operating on the left-hand side or in the No.10 position.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X: “Everton are in advanced talks to sign Malick Fofana from Olympique Lyon. Official bid submitted and clubs now in direct talks, with Everton also in contact with player’s camp. Everton in discussions on personal terms with Fofana, talks underway. #EFC.”

However, French newspaper L’Equipe has suggested that Everton’s opening offer of around £31.5 million has been rejected by Lyon. Les Gones are said to want around £36 million for the 20-year-old, who has been linked with the Blues’ fierce rivals Liverpool and Chelsea among others in the summer transfer window.

Aznou advancing

Meanwhile, Everton are also said to be closing in on Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich. The Blues only have one recognised left-back in Vitalii Mykolenko following the departure of Ashley Young to Ipswich Town on a free transfer and it is an area of the squad that requires more depth. The Athletic suggests that David Moyes’ side are making progress for Aznou, who had made four appearances for the Bundesliga champions, which would be worth around £7.9 million.

In addition, Romano claims that Bayern want matching rights included in a potential deal for the 19-year-old. “Adam Aznou to Everton, here we go! Agreement done and clubs exchanging documents for the left back to join #EFC,” Romno posted on X. “Initial fee worth €9m plus €3m add-ons, understand medical will take place in next 24/48h. Player also said yes to Everton project.

“Understand Bayern negotiated matching rights to be included into Adam Aznou verbal agreement with Everton,” Romano posted on X. “Documents being prepared between the clubs but Bayern wanted to have chance to match future proposals for Aznou. #EFC, planning medical in 24/48h.”