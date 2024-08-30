Ernest Nuamah. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Fulham have reportedly won the race to sign the winger.

Ernest Nuamah faces a race against time to make a move to the Premier League before the transfer window closes tonight.

But the winger appears he will not be joining Everton despite their interest. The Toffees have been unable to prise the 20-year-old to Goodison Park ahead of the 23.00 BST deadline. Sean Dyche’s side were keen to sign Nuamah, who would add pace to the attacking options currently at L4.

Instead, Olympique Lyonnais have reportedly agreed a deal to sell Nuamah to Fulham. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X: “Fulham agree deal to sign Ernest Nuamah on permanent move from Olympique Lyon, here we go! Verbal agreement done, working on the paperwork to be completed in time.”

Fulham are in a race against time to add Nuamah to their squad before the window closes. The Ghana international was left out of Lyon’s squad for their 4-3 victory over Strasbourg this evening. L’Equipe reports that the Cottagers will pay €19 million - despite joining Lyon on a permanent basis from RWD Molenbeek for €28.5 million on a permanent basis earlier in the summer. He scored three goals in 33 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.

Meanwhile, Everton defender Mason Holgate is edging towards a loan switch to Championship club West Brom. Holgate is deemed as surplus to requirements at Goodison, having been loaned to Southampton and Sheffield United last season.