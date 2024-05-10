'He's leaving' - Everton land transfer 'boost' after agent confirms 'interest' in 24-year-old
The agent of Everton-linked midfielder Emiliano Martinez has confirmed he leave his current club in the summer.
Martinez has spent the past 18 months at Danish outfit Midtjylland, making a total of 51 appearances and scoring once. He’s also been capped twice by Uruguay and is on their reserve list for the Copa America.
According to his agent Mauricio Machado, speaking to Uruguayan radio Sport 890 (via Sport Witness) Everton have shown interest in the 24-year-old previously. Martinez, who has three years remaining on his current contract, is set to depart Midtjylland when the transfer window opens at the end of the season.
And it has been claimed that Everton still court Martinez. Machado said: “Emiliano is doing very well today. He is playing. Thanks to his last few games he has been reserved for the Copa America. In June he’s leaving Denmark. We have teams interested in the Premier League and in Spain.
“Everton of England were interested in Emiliano Martinez some time ago and now they are interested again. It could be a good option for the middle of the year. Let’s analyse it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.