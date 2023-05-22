The Toffees have just one game left and may need all three points to secure their safety.

Everton have been involved in a relegation battle for the past two seasons and with one game to go this term, their Premier League status remains in the balance.

New manager Sean Dyche arrived in late-January after Frank Lampard was sacked halfway through the season and, as it stands, has the club teetering just above relegation places. Everton are in 17th position, two points clear of the drop zone.

Their last game of the season is against Bournemouth at Goodison Park. The South coast side are already safe from relegation and have nothing to play for on the final day, which could work in Everton’s favour.

But with the likes of Leeds United and Leicester City still fighting to avoid the drop, we’ve decided to map out just how exactly Everton can stave off relegation.

Premier League relegation standings. Image: Premier League

Everton (17th Place - 33 Points)

If Leeds and Leicester both lose their remaining games, Everton would be safe from the drop - but they can’t rely on that and it’s likely that a win against Bournemouth will be enough to guarantee survival.

A point may be enough for Everton even if Leeds win at the weekend, as Dyche’s side hold a small three goal positive swing with their goal difference.

Leicester have two games left to play and it could come down to goal difference with Everton. The Foxesaren’t expected to win both having won just one of their last 13 games and face high-flying Newcastle at St. James Park on Monday night. But a win against Bournemouth in their final game this weekend will be the easiest way to guarantee their safety.

Leeds United (18th Place - 31 Points)

Sam Allardyche’s took a point against Newcastle United last week before then falling to a Jarrod Bowen-inspired West Ham United side over the weekend.

That result has left them needing a win on the final day against Tottenham to give them any hope of securing their Premier League status for next season.

If Everton lose and Leeds beat Spurs, then the Yorkshire side would guarantee their safety. If they win and end up level with Everton on 34 points, then it would come down to goal difference, which currently favours Everton on -24 rather than Leeds (-27).

Leicester City (19th Place - 30 Points)

Facing off against Newcastle on Monday night, not many are expecting the Foxes to come away with any sort of positive result, having been winless in their last four games.

They then welcome West Ham United to the King Power Stadium on Sunday and need at least three points from the two games to be in with a chance of surviving.