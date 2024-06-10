Everton's Goodison Park stadium. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Vatche Manoukian net worth after the businessman’s consortium reportedly makes an offer to buy Everton from Farhad Moshiri.

Everton have reportedly attracted further interest over a takeover from Farhad Moshiri.

There have been several parties to join the race to purchase the club after 777 Partners’ transaction collapsed. They include Crystal Palace part-owner John Textor, local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing, along with MSP Sports Capital.

Now it is reported by The Independent that a consortium led by London-based businessman Vatche ­Manoukian are keen. It is said that the Everton supporter made an offer to majority shareholder Moshiri on Saturday and is ‘ready to move quickly if his offer is accepted’.

Who is Vatche ­Manoukian?

Manoukian is a businessman and lawyer who is a partner of tech investment firm IMS Digital Ventures. On their website, IMS’ website say he joined the company in 2004 before moving to America ‘to help a private family office build, develop and operate one of the largest and most successful gaming and entertainment companies in the world’.

It also states that he has ‘leveraged his experience with building businesses and project execution to start investing in and joining the boards of early stage CPG marketing platform ventures such as Wecheer.IO and renewable energy technology ventures such as Standard Gas Technologies’.

Who else would be involved in the consortium?

The Independent suggests that a Saudi royal and the Myer family based in Australia are part of the group along with American investors. The consortium is said to bring ‘business, tech and digital knowledge.

What is Vatche Manoukian’s net worth?

There is no defining clear figure. According to Horizon Weekly, Manoukian has a wealth of £560 million.

However, the Independent claims that the Myer family are worth £1.5 billion. That is also not including the reported Saudi royal’s wealth along with American investors.

What are Vatche Manoukian’s plans for Everton?