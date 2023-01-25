Gordon is Newcastle’s latest transfer target, but how much could he be bought for?

Anthony Gordon has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United and are confident they cna snap up the young English winger ahead of Chelsea.

Early reports suggest a fee of around £35million, with add-on’s that should take the total fee to around £50m. Today it’s been claimed that Everton are ready to accept Newcastle’s opening offer, with personal terms yet to be agreed.

Gordon wasn’t present for training at Finch Farm on Tuesday. Sky Sports News reported that Gordon and Amadou Onana both had ‘planned absences’ amid rumours of a move for a both away from Everton.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe refused to comment on the claims yesterday saying: “I can tell you absolutely nothing.”

Gordon has also been the target of approaches from top clubs in the past; Chelsea were highly linked with a move last summer, only for then manager Frank Lampard to reject their approaches – with the fees being discussed around the £50m bracket.

Considering his current transfer value is around £40m, the fees being reported now should be considered fair on Everton’s side. Especially given his record, age profile and current form.

Newcastle are looking to bolster their squad in the hope of maintaining their Champions League push. Gordon most likely represents a move for the future – rather than the present – given they already possess an exciting and explosive players in Allan Saint-Maximin, but he would certainly offer energy off the bench.

Plus, Newcastle’s higher-ups must believe Howe can bring about improvements in Gordon’s game in a similar way to that of Miguel Almiron or Joelinton, with both players undergoing incredible transformations on the pitch since Howe’s appointment.

Having impressed at times last season, Gordon has struggled to reach the same levels amidst Everton’s poor Premier League campaign so far. In fact, his stats show he ranks in the 9th percentile for shot-creating actions - a figure that is extremely low when compared to Europe’s attackers.

His three goals in the league is only one off his total from last season and he hasn’t been a regular or reliable scorer in his fledgling career, but has certainly shown glimpses of his potential.

In fact, he’s only netted seven goals and eight assists in 78 games for the Toffees and there’s an argument to take the money and re-invest into the side in areas where it’s sorely needed. Therefore, there’s certainly an argument to be made that Newcastle are over-paying for the services of Gordon, and are taking a chance on his potential qualities, rather than his current ability.

For Everton, the deal is sorely needed as their current financial position means their only hope of signing someone is through selling first. Gordon leaving for a fee between £35-50m is enough money to fund a signing or two, depending on how vast and detailed their scouting is.

Although it would mean shopping outside of England for cheaper alternatives, as the price for players in England has grown to absurd levels and £50m, sadly, wouldn’t get them very far in the current English market in the form of multiple signings.