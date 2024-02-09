Everton's season in front of goal has been difficult once again and they are struggling to find a solution to such issues, but one tactic has worked time and time again.

In front of goal, Everton have the joint third-worst attack in the league having netted 26 goals, the same as Crystal Palace. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and £25m summer signing Beto have a combined four league goals together and it's the same old story at the top end of the pitch.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their most recent game against Tottenham saw them net twice, with both goals coming from set pieces at Goodison Park as Ange Postecoglou's side failed to deal with the intensity, power and organisation of Sean Dyche's side. Of course, it has been a tactic that he has been famed for across his coaching career and Burnley also championed such an idea. It was clear to see with Jack Harrison and Jarrad Branthwaite's goals which caused Spurs fundamental issues.

For Everton, they got to see it in action in Dyche's very first game in charge. James Tarkowski's header at the back post against Arsenal on February 4, 2023 saw them earn a hard-fought three points over the runaway leaders at the time which proved to be a crucial win that helped them to avoid relegation.

In fact, this season Everton have scored 13 goals from set pieces in the Premier League this season - only Arsenal have scored more with 14 and that means that 50% of their goals have come from free-kicks and corners. Conversely, Everton have scored 13 goals from open play in the Premier League this season and only Sheffield United have scored fewer (11) which further highlights their struggles. Plus, according to the Athletic, no side in the division has a higher expected goals figure from dead balls than Everton.