This is why David Unsworth is leaving Everton as departure is announced

The Goodison Park favourite’s exit has been confirmed.

Everton have announced that David Unsworth is leaving his role as academy director and under-23s manager.

The Goodison Park favourite returned in 2013 to become under-21s boss following spells as assistant manager at Preston North End and Sheffield United.

During his time in the Toffees youth ranks, he’s made a big impact.

Unsworth - who made more than 350 appearances for Everton during his playing career and was part of the 1995 FA Cup-winning squad - guided the under-23s to the Premier League 2 title in 2017 and a league and cup double two years later.

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies, Mason Holgate, Jonjoe Kenny and Anthony Gordon have all become first-team members under his tutelage.

Now he’s leaving Everton to pursue his aspirations of becoming a first-team manager in his own right, having had two spells as caretaker boss in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Unsworth told the club’s website: “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have had to make in my career.

“Everyone knows what Everton means to me, it has been my whole life and I have loved every minute of my time here.

“However, to give me the best chance of achieving my career aspirations – and becoming a permanent first-team manager – I believe now is the right time for me to move on.

“I would like to thank everyone I have worked with over the last nine years and the owner and chairman for the opportunities they have given me and for their unstinting support.