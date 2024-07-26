'I believe' - Kevin Nolan makes Kalvin Phillips to Everton transfer claim and Sean Dyche prediction
Kevin Nolan has insisted that Kalvin Phillips can recapture his best form should he complete a move to Everton.
The midfielder is on the Toffees’ list of transfer targets this summer as they aim to replace Amadou Onana, who was sold to Aston Villa for £50 million. Phillips has had a difficult couple of years since he signed for Manchester City for a reported £43 million from Leeds United two years ago. He has been a bit-part player at the Etihad Stadium and hoped a loan switch to West Ham United in January would propel him back to his best form.
However, Phillips struggled at the London Stadium as he played just 10 times and was omitted from England’s squad for Euro 2024. Nolan was part of the Hammers’ coaching staff under David Moyes and admitted that Phillips’ lack of game-time meant he struggled after arriving midway through the campaign.
The 28-year-old has returned to City and featured in their 4-3 pre-season loss against Celtic in the USA earlier this week. However, he’s likely to be surplus to demands when Pep Guardiola’s troops report back to duty from the Euros and the Copa America. And should Phillips complete a switch to Everton, likely on loan, Nolan believes the England international could thrive under Sean Dyche.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Nolan said: “We put him in right away because we thought: 'Get him in there and just let him play and get going.' It just didn't work out. To be fair to him, he's such a lovely lad that you want him to do well. We were there and we were giving him the support he needed. What he realised in those early months and coming back to the end was he missed a lot of football and it was difficult for him to get back to that level so quickly.
“It's great to see he had a run-out and hopefully he will get a nice move away. Look, Sean Dyche is someone who is going to give him the support he needs. He’s got a really good backroom staff with Woany (Ian Woan), Stoney (Steve Stone) and how they use the fitness coach.
“Them being around him will help and he’ll be at home, which will be a major thing. Coming down to London, he'd just had a baby and everyone forgets about those little bits. To come and try to bed in when his missus had just had a baby was difficult on the field as on as off. Hopefully, and fingers crossed, he gets the opportunity to go to a club in the way he's fit and ready.
“It's sort of 'I'll show you' and it's more for himself. He's definitely got the ability, he's a Man City player and I truly hope he gets back to where he was a couple of years ago and I have no doubt he'll be back in the England squad.
“It was amazing to see because in our dressing room, they all wanted the best for him and I think he'll get that when he goes back to Man City as well. Although he hasn't really had the time on the pitch, he really enjoyed being a part of what they've done. It was good to see him get minutes on the pitch and hopefully that will stand him in good stead to get that move. I believe it will be more of a loan, he gets that opportunity and he's on par because you're always playing catch up in January when you haven't had those games.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.