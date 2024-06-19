The transfer saga involving the Everton star has continued to develop over the last week.

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham believes that his former club do not need to pursue Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

The 21-year-old defender has been a key target for the Red Devils this summer, with reports stating that they had offered around £35m for his services. However, it was an offer that was dismissed instantly with Everton reportedly demanding a figure closer to £70m to part ways with one of their best performers from last season.

Everton’s current financial position isn’t as pressing as first thought, which gives them a chance to stand firm on key players. With the club not under intense pressure in relation to selling players before the June 30 deadline for the years accounts, Branthwaite is more likely to remain as the Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed Everton would rather sell academy prospects instead.

On the other hand, United are looking to bolster their backline after a lacklustre season overall and are looking to replace Raphael Varane as well as add some quality to their backline. While they do already possess Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and 36-year-old Jonny Evans on their books, Sheringham believes another left-sided centre-back shouldn’t be a priority for the club. “To be honest with you, I quite like Lisandro Martinez at a left-sided centre-back, and I don’t think Manchester United need another one,” he told Poker Sites. “Erik ten Hag already has that balance at the back, so if Martinez plays, then I don’t think they need another left footed defender. “One’s an Argentinian international who’s won the World Cup, the other is an up-and-coming player who they’ll need to spend a lot of money on. They’re not going to play two centre-halves because that defeats the point of having one of them in there. I don’t think that’s the important signing that needs to be made at the moment.”