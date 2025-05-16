Everton have 14 players out of contract in the summer including captain Seamus Coleman.

David Moyes has confirmed that Seamus Coleman will stay at Everton next season in a playing capacity.

The Toffees skipper sees his contract run out at the end of the season. Coleman has been an outstanding servant for Everton since arriving from Sligo Rovers for £60,000 in 2009. He has made 427 appearances, scoring 28 goals.

However, Coleman has been troubled by injuries throughout the 2024-25 season and is now aged 36. The Republic of Ireland international is one of 14 players whose deals come to a conclusion in June, with the likes of Idrissa Gana Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the list.

And Moyes has insisted that he wants Coleman to be part of Everton’s squad that moves to the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season. Speaking ahead of Everton’s final game at Goodison Park against Southampton on Sunday, he said: “We may announce something before the final game. We are down the road with quite a few situations, not all of them. We’re just not quite there yet with an announcement but are not quite there yet.

“I always say I like the players to be aware with all the situations and there are some other situations. We have got a big turnover of players and there is a lot to decide on and we’re just doing that now.

“What I will say is Sunday is a game where we are going to do everything we can and give it the best we can. Seamus will stay next season. Seamus will be part of the group and we need him here. I need him here, his leadership and message he has among the players and in the dressing room is so strong. One way or another, Seamus will be here next season.”

Moyes then quipped: “I think I overpaid by about £60,000! But it was great money spent. Seamus has been more than a player here. He’s helped the club through some of the most difficult periods. He’s never gone to another club, he went on loan to Blackpool when he first came here.

“Legends are normally the ones who win FA Cups and league titles but there are other reasons for Seamus. He’s someone who has carried Everton through the difficult periods and in the dressing room.”