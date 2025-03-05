'I wanted to' - Frank Lampard makes new Everton admission and 'scrutiny' claim

Frank Lampard is now manager of Coventry City after spending a year in the Everton hot seat earlier in his career.

Frank Lampard says his experience at Everton helped him become more adaptable as a manager.

Lampard has got his career back on track after dropping down to the Championship to take charge of Coventry City at the end of November. The Sky Blues have won eight of their past nine games and hurtled into the play-off places - despite being 17th and two points above the relegation zone when landing the role.

Lampard is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation but took several knocks after moving into management. He was sacked by Chelsea, the club where he won 11 major trophies and is their all-time top scorer, before taking the reins at Everton in January 2022. He successfully guided the Toffees to Premier League relegation in the 2021-22 season but was sacked midway through the following campaign. At the time, Everton were sat in 19th and two points adrift of safety.

Still, Lampard was popular among Evertonians as he bought into the culture of the club and they will no doubt be pleased to see him thriving at Coventry. And he’s taken lessons from his year-long stint at Goodison Park.

The former England international told The Athletic: “When I started managing, everyone was talking about your philosophy and your idea and it’s like, ‘You must have a philosophy and you must stick with it. I’ve never been quite along that path. What I’ve learned in my job is that your philosophy is one thing, but it has to be based around the players and the team that you walk into.

“I went into Everton, for instance, with a real idea of how I wanted to play. You have an idea from the outside of how a squad is, but you never know until you work with it and you face different challenges, whether it’s injuries or players not being what you think. And from wanting to play one way when I went in there, I realised very quickly there was a different way that was going to help us stay in the Premier League because of what we had.

“It’s a been a similar story here. We were playing really well in a 4-3-3, then we lost (Ephron) Mason-Clark with an injury, which left me with only one experienced winger, and we had to change. If we didn’t change, I don’t think the team would have been as strong. So we changed, adapted and played a back three. Now we’ve gone back to a back four again. So my point is: a modern manager can be adaptable. You can be a modern manager and not just have one set way of playing.”

‘I’m enjoying the different challenge’

Given Lampard’s scintillating playing career, there has been plenty of attention on him since switching to the dugout. High-profile roles at Chelsea and Everton placed him under scrutiny.

And as Lampard is now plying his trade in the second tier, he believes that could be a benefit - although being in the spotlight is a sign of success. He added: “It just feels like you can work with a bit more consistency. You don’t feel like you have to react too much.

“I like that. I’m quite private. I like just working away, if I’m honest. I’m not saying working in the Championship is easier than working in the Premier League; it’s not. Every job has its challenges — Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, wherever — and I’m enjoying the different challenge of this.

“And yes, (the relative lack of media interest) might be one benefit in terms of getting on with your job, but I want attention to be on me and the club because that will mean we’re doing well. If we keep working well here, more attention will come, more scrutiny will come. That’s a good thing.”