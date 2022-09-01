Idrissa Gueye has re-signed for Everton from PSG on summer transfer deadline day.

Idrissa Gueye revealed he only wanted to return to Everton this summer and revealed: I feel like I’m in my home.

The midfielder has officially re-signed for the Toffees three years after leaving for PSG for £30 million.

Gueye made 108 appearances for Everton between 2016-2019.

And during his spell at PSG, he helped them claim two Ligue 1 titles and reach the Champions League final.

Now Gueye is back at Goodison Park and has signed a two-year deal.

Reports suggested that both Chelsea and Arsenal tried to hijack Everton’s move for the Senegal international.

But Gueye wasn’t interested in joining either.

What’s been said

He told the Blues’ official website: “There is no better feeling than coming back home. I am very happy to be here at Everton again, to help and to work hard. I’ll give my soul to this team.

“Coming back here was important to me because I feel like I’m in my home. I’ve followed the team every week and watched how they play. For me, there is no better place than Everton, so that’s why I chose to come back here.

“There is also a great atmosphere at the stadium and everyone here is like a family. I felt very, very good when I was here [the first time] and even when I went to Paris, I kept in touch with some of the players here and continued to support the team.

“For me, it’s special. I told PSG if I am going to leave it will be for one team — and that was Everton.