Ipswich have reportedly submitted a double-bid for Everton targets Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene.

This is potentially a transfer blow for the Toffees who have been linked with moves for both players across recent months. With Hull City failing to achieve promotion, two of their best performers could be set to depart as Premier League clubs hone in.

According to Football Insider, Ipswich have submitted a £30million-plus double bid for Hull City duo Greaves and Philogene. However, West Ham are also credited with an interest as well. The report also states that The Hammers have held preliminary talks over deals for Greaves and Philogene.

This comes after Hull City’s owner, Acun Ilicali, revealed he wouldn’t step in the way of any of his top players leaving. “Everything is true,” Ilicali said. “Of course, if you ask me, I told my fans that I would sell nobody. My idea in football is not to make money, my idea is to make a strong and bigger club. But to make a bigger club, sometimes if a player says I want to go, that's a different case. For me, if one player changes, it's not the end of the road.”

Jaden Philogene to Everton?

Philogene has caught the eye across the past year; dazzling fans with his skills and exciting play that even saw Barcelona register an interest. The 22-year-old came through Aston Villa’s youth system and he has just enjoyed his best season to date with 12 goals and six assists coming in 33 games - and those figures may have been even better if a knee injury hadn’t disrupted his campaign. Described as someone with ‘absolute quality’ by ex-boss Liam Rosenior, Philogene lit up the Championship last season.

Having already signed Jack Harrison, Sean Dyche would love another right-sided option and Philogene’s creativity and skill is something Everton sorely need to progress further. Plus, thinking long-term, he could well end up being sold for a healthy profit in the future if he can fulfill his vast potential.

Jacob Greaves to Everton?

The Hull captain made the Championship Team of the Year after a stellar campaign at the back. Calm, composed and left-footed, he does boast similarities to Jarrad Branthwaite and he has been eyed as a potential replacement for the Everton defender if he was to leave - but with Ben Godfrey’s exit, Greaves is still needed.