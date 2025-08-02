The former Everton boss has spoken about the current transfer window and being replaced by David Moyes as manager.

Sean Dyche has given his verdict on Everton’s business in the summer transfer window so far.

The Toffees are in the midst of a significant overhaul of their squad after nine players who helped the club finish 13th in the Premier League table last season departed.

David Moyes’ side have made four signings so far. Charly Alcaraz’s loan from Flamengo was made permanent after an impressive second half of the season, while Everton splashed out up to £27 million on Thierno Barry from Villarreal.

Meanwhile, the Blues have spent around £8 million for left-back Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich and paid AFC Bournemouth £4 million for goalkeeper Mark Travers.

However, there are key positions that Moyes knows still needs filling. Everton do not have an out-and-out right-winger under contract after the loanees Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom left. Moyes is also short of centre-midfielders, with Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner the only options with significant Premier League experience.

Everton are interesting in signing Tyler Dibling, having had a bid of £27 million rejected by Southampton. Dyche, who spent two years in the Toffees hot seat, believes that Dibling is a ‘very good player’ and it appears that his former club are trying to bring in faces for the present and future.

What’s been said

Speaking on talkSPORT, Dyche said: “It's tough. I was under no illusions when the new owners (The Friedkin Group) came in that they were going to throw money left, right and centre. They still need to be careful with the finances and make sure that is in check.

“I know David has been quite vocal recently that they need reinforcements, they need depth. They have had a tough pre-season but are missing some really important players as we did ourselves and it's hard if you're missing some key players.

“It's been an indifferent period for transfers. They haven't got depth at the minute. There is talk of the boy Dibling from Southampton, who I thought was a very good player. Maybe they can get one across the line but we'll have to wait and see. It looks like they are signing players who can grow into the club but from Moyes' point of view, he wants players who can do it now like all managers do.”

Dyche on Moyes

Dyche was sacked as Everton manager last January. He had kept the Blues in the Premier League in the previous two seasons under difficult circumstances,with the club hit by a nine-point deduction in 2022-23 for two breaches of profit and sustainability rules.

But with the Toffees sitting one point above the drop zone after a 1-0 defeat by Bournemouth, Dyche was relieved of his duties, with Moyes returning to Everton for a second stint as manager. The Scot successfully ensured that the Blues remains in the top flight, with safety secured with relative ease.

On Moyes succeeding him, Dyche said: “I spoke to the owner when there was a mutual decision when to change it and I said to speak to Moyesy. I spoke to him directly, not on behalf of the club, but when he agreed to take it, he rang me and said: 'What do you think?'

“I said they're in good shape and he was brilliant because after they had some good results, he said Sean said they were in good shape but just needed a new voice, that revitalisation.

“We had a great response for two seasons. Moyes had a great response at the time and has now got to do it all again and mould some new and young players into a new group. But he is certainly a man who can do that because of the depth and knowledge he has for the game.”