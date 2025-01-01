Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jarrad Branthwaite was a target for Man Utd in the summer transfer window with Everton turning down interest.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has opened up on the 'concrete interest' that came his way during the summer transfer window.

The centre-back enjoyed a magnificent breakthrough 2023-24 season at the Toffees. He made 44 appearances, scoring three goals, and was named the club's Young Player and Players' Player of the Season. Branthwaite subsequently broke into the England senior squad ahead of Euro 2024 but was not included in the final 26-man set-up.

Branthwaite's impressive progress meant that he was coveted by Manchester United in the transfer window. The Red Devils lodged two bids but were unsuccessful, with Everton remaining steadfast that the 22-year-old would not be sold unless their price tag - around £75 million - was met.

Branthwaite, speaking to the club's match-day programme before the 0-0 draw against Chelsea, admitted that his signature was coveted but did not specify which team. But the ex-Carlisle defender insisted that he remained focused on would he could impact.

Branthwaite said: “I think for any player it’s difficult when you’ve got interest and you know it’s solid interest. But, for me, I just try to focus on myself and what I can affect - and that was the performances every day in training and the performances on the pitch.

“If I perform well then it’s good for me and the tea. So I think that’s the main thing for me. I don’t get too dragged into it all. I just keep focused on what I can do and what I can affect, really, and that’s the way I’ll keep doing it.”

Branthwaite had an interrupted start to the 2024-25 season. He had groin surgery in the summer, which meant he missed six of Everton’s opening seven Premier League games. The former PSV Eindhoven loanee admitted that the recovery did not go as well as he hoped. Branthwaite added: “I was carrying it towards the end of last season. It was difficult/ It came to the Euros camp and I didn’t get picked for England so we decided to get the operation done.

“The recovery from that didn’t go as smoothly as we’d hoped and I had to drop out of the England camp recently because of a little side effect from the operation. But hopefully, it’s all behind me and I can just kick on.