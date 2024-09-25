Jamie Carragher was disappointed to see former Bristol Rovers caretaker boss Andy Mangan denied a job at Real Madrid. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Everton FC news: The Everton boss has been under fire so far this season and the news of the takeover has only complicated matters.

Jamie Carragher and Paul Scholes both agree that Sean Dyche and Everton will avoid the drop this season but the future is uncertain for the manager.

With a poor start to the season, the atmosphere was hugely negative as their takeover issues continued to frustrate. However, a point at the weekend and news of an agreement with the Friedkin Group has brought renewed hope and a question about the future of the manager in charge.

It is something that Carragher believes will see Dyche exit as a new era in the new stadium will signal a change in the manager hot seat. “I think Sean Dyche has done a really good job, from where he’s come in to where they are now,” he told Sky Bet’s The Overlap. “They would have finished not far off mid-table last season if the points deductions weren’t there.

“It’s been a poor start to the season but normally when you look to bring in a manager to keep you in the league, it’s that type of manager – clean sheets, make it difficult and hard to beat. I know the football hasn’t been amazing but when people talk about changing Sean Dyche now, I don’t quite see it. I see Everton in a new stadium, with new ownership and a new manager next season. I don’t think they should be thinking about changing the manager this season.

The former Burnley manager has had to contend with injury issues at the start of the new season, especially in defence. That has contributed to the poor start but he is primed to welcome back Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson and Vitalyi Mykolenko for this weekend’s home clash with Crystal Palace.

At the top end of the pitch, Iliman Ndiaye will look to continue his form after netting against Leicester City and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who netted against Aston Villa and Bournemouth in consecutive games, will start in attack. And, according to Scholes, he is one reason why they won’t be relegated. “I always think about teams that are in the bottom areas of the league and if you can’t score goals you’re knackered,” he said. “Everton will be fine because they’ve shown that they can score goals.

“Yes, they’ve let a few in which they probably shouldn’t have done and had good leads in games where they’ve lost points, but I always think you have a chance if you can score goals. You look at teams like Southampton and don’t see where the goals will come from. Ipswich, I thought would score more goals but have had a tough start to the season.”